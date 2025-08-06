Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Hashd al-Shaabi close to gaining ministry status in Iraq

As Baghdad advances security reforms, a draft law sparks concerns about the long-term institutionalization of armed groups linked to Tehran.

L'OLJ / By Dany MOUDALLAL, 06 August 2025 11:47

Members of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq take part in the funeral procession for fighters killed in U.S. airstrikes, in Baghdad, Iraq, on Jan. 25, 2024. (Credit: AFP)

The Iraqi parliament is about to vote on a controversial law that redefines the status of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF, or Hashd al-Shaabi), a coalition of mainly Shiite pro-Iranian armed groups.The bill, which passed its second reading on July 16, is raising concerns in Washington, which views it as a step further in cementing Iranian influence in Iraq.If passed, the law would elevate the Hashd to the same institutional level as the Defense and Interior Ministries, marking a major shift in the country's military balance. From our archives Kurdish PKK militants to hand over first weapons in ceremony in Iraq U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly discussed the issue in a phone call on July 22 with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, and his office later condemned a bill that "would...
