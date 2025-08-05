Aoun signs decree on judicial appointments

BEIRUT — President Joseph Aoun, signed on Tuesday the decree on judicial appointments and transfers, the presidency said on its X account.

This decree comes four days after it was signed by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

Seen as a key step in reforms demanded by the international community, a law to strengthen judicial independence and limit political interference was passed on July 31 — seven years after it was first proposed in 2018.

A day earlier, the Higher Judicial Council approved judicial appointments and transfers for 524 judges and sent them to Justice Minister Adel Nassar.