JUSTICE SYSTEM

Aoun signs decree on judicial appointments


By L'Orient Today staff, 05 August 2025 14:27

Aoun signs decree on judicial appointments

President Joseph Aoun. (Credit: X/@LBPresidency.)

BEIRUT — President Joseph Aoun, signed on Tuesday the decree on judicial appointments and transfers, the presidency said on its X account.

This decree comes four days after it was signed by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

Seen as a key step in reforms demanded by the international community, a law to strengthen judicial independence and limit political interference was passed on July 31 — seven years after it was first proposed in 2018.

A day earlier, the Higher Judicial Council approved judicial appointments and transfers for 524 judges and sent them to Justice Minister Adel Nassar.

