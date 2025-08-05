New World Bank director for Lebanon meets with RDCL

The new World Bank director for Lebanon, Enrique Blanco Armas, met in Beirut with members of the Lebanese Business Leaders Gathering (RDCL), chaired since early June by Joumana Saddi Chaya, according to a RDCL statement published Tuesday.

“This meeting demonstrates the World Bank’s decision to address the RDCL first among private sector organizations, aiming to hear its analysis of current economic challenges and reform priorities,” the organization said.

In her remarks, the RDCL president stressed that “the legal private sector has always been — and remains — the backbone of the Lebanese economy” and called for any international support to Lebanon to be “directly directed to it.”

Armas, for his part, presented the current World Bank programs “in the energy and digital sectors, notably a solar project in northern Lebanon, as well as a $50 million digital transformation initiative,” without offering further details on these matters.

Armas was appointed following an internal reorganization of the World Bank. He remains subordinate to Jean-Christophe Carret, who is now based in Amman.