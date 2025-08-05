Armed altercation after Aug.4 commemoration: Activists targeted

BEIRUT — A memorial march marking the fifth anniversary of the Beirut Port explosion turned violent on Monday night when activists William Noun and Peter Bou Saab — both brothers of victims killed in the 2020 blast — were allegedly targeted by armed men following the ceremony.

The Lebanese Army intervened to break up the confrontation, Noun told Al-Jadeed Monday night.

The incident occurred near the port shortly after the conclusion of the official gathering organized by families of the victims. According to Noun, he and Saab were leaving the area with their families when a group of three men began arguing with Noun’s cousin. The altercation quickly escalated.

“We were leaving the gathering when a group of three men got into a verbal fight with my cousin, who was with us, and they pulled out guns,” Noun said in an interview with Al-Jadeed on Monday night.

“So we did what was normal — we were with our families — we followed them, beat them up, and handed them over to the authorities.”

Speaking to This is Lebanon on Monday night, Saab confirmed they were attacked by an armed individual and later went to the Gemmayze police station to report the incident and give statements.

Kataeb MP Nadim Gemayel visited Noun afterward to check on his condition, according to a statement from the Kataeb Party.

Attempts by L'Orient Today to contact both Noun and Bou Saab for further comment were unsuccessful.

During Monday’s commemoration, Noun once again called for unity around the cause of justice, stating: “We hope Hezbollah has returned to its Lebanese roots. We want everyone to stand with us on this issue.” His comment came despite the presence of Hezbollah-affiliated Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine, whom he publicly thanked for attending the ceremony.

Hundreds of people, including ministers and former ministers, joined Monday's march to honor the victims and renew calls for accountability five years after one of the most devastating non-nuclear explosions in history rocked Beirut at 6:08 p.m. on Aug. 4, 2020.

Noun has been a prominent public figure in the fight for justice since the Aug. 4, 2020, explosion, which killed at least 235 people and injured thousands more. He has regularly led protests calling for accountability and has been vocal in his criticism of political interference in the stalled investigation.

In January 2023, Noun was briefly arrested after declaring on live television that he was "ready to blow up the Justice Palace" out of frustration over the lack of progress in the probe. He was later released on bail.