All or nothing: The new US strategy in Gaza

American envoy Steve Witkoff arrives at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, August 2025. (Credit: AFP)
“We believe negotiations should be centered on an ‘all or nothing’ basis," said U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff during a speech while visiting Israel Saturday. "Ending the war and simultaneously bringing home the 50 men and women held hostage is the only solution.” A day earlier, Witkoff — accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee — traveled to Gaza. Following that unprecedented five-hour visit, Witkoff said his visit to Gaza aimed to draft “a plan to deliver food and medical aid” to the enclave after mounting controversy surrounding the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a Tel Aviv- and Washington-backed aid mechanism.Since the GHF's inception in May, the Israeli army has killed more than 1,000 and injured 4,000 people lining up for aid at its distribution centers, often shooting them as they stand in the...
