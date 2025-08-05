All or nothing: The new US strategy in Gaza

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google “We believe negotiations should be centered on an ‘all or nothing’ basis," said U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff during a speech while visiting Israel Saturday. "Ending the war and simultaneously bringing home the 50 men and women held hostage is the only solution.” A day earlier, Witkoff — accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee — traveled to Gaza. Following that unprecedented five-hour visit, Witkoff said his visit to Gaza aimed to draft “a plan to deliver food and medical aid” to the enclave after mounting controversy surrounding the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a Tel Aviv- and Washington-backed aid mechanism.Since the GHF's inception in May, the Israeli army has killed more than 1,000 and injured 4,000 people lining up for aid at its distribution centers, often shooting them as they stand in the...

“We believe negotiations should be centered on an ‘all or nothing’ basis," said U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff during a speech while visiting Israel Saturday. "Ending the war and simultaneously bringing home the 50 men and women held hostage is the only solution.” A day earlier, Witkoff — accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee — traveled to Gaza. Following that unprecedented five-hour visit, Witkoff said his visit to Gaza aimed to draft “a plan to deliver food and medical aid” to the enclave after mounting controversy surrounding the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a Tel Aviv- and Washington-backed aid mechanism.Since the GHF's inception in May, the Israeli army has killed more than 1,000 and injured 4,000 people lining up for aid at its distribution centers, often shooting them as they...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in