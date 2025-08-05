Two children among wounded in Russian attack on Kharkiv

One person was killed and 10 people, including two children, were wounded early on Tuesday in Russia's largest air attack on the Ukrainian town of Lozova since the war began, officials said.

The "massive strike" damaged the train station and other infrastructure in the town, a transport hub in the Kharkiv region bordering Russia, state rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia said in a statement.

Photos shared by emergency services appeared to show a damaged train and rubble covering a train platform.

"Critical infrastructure, apartment buildings and private homes have been damaged (...) Lozova has endured the largest attack since the beginning of the war," town council head Serhiy Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Two children were wounded in the attack that left parts of the region without power and water, he added.

Ukrzaliznytsia said one of its employees died and four more were injured. Emergency services said 10 people in total were injured in the attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia struck civilian infrastructure in Lozova with more than 25 drones, damaging a depot and a station.

Ukraine's air force downed 29 of 46 drones launched by Russia across the country overnight, according to its statement on Telegram. One ballistic missile and 17 drones struck various locations, it said.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports of casualties and damage. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia launched with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.