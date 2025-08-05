Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
PORT BLAST COMMEMORATION

This year, the state stood with the Aug. 4 victims

Justice Minister Adel Nassar told L’Orient-Le Jour, “I can’t give a date, but from what I understand, the indictment is in the final stages.”

L'OLJ / Suzanne BAAKLINI, Lilia GEHA, Nemtala EDDE, 05 August 2025 09:34

This year, the state stood with the Aug. 4 victims

Tribute to the victims of Aug. 4 in front of the port of Beirut. (Credit: Mohammad Yassine/L’Orient-Le Jour)

The fifth commemoration of the Beirut port explosion brought together not only the families of the almost 250 victims and hundreds of citizens, but also a majority of ministers from Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s government. This strong show of support from state officials was notable, as Judge Tarek Bitar’s investigation resumes after years of political obstruction and as recent political shifts have revived hopes in the fight against corruption and the pursuit of justice.Even Health Minister Rakan Nasreddine, appointed by Hezbollah, was in attendance — a symbolic move, given the accusations leveled at the Hezbollah-Amal alliance for blocking the investigation.From the podium facing the port, relatives of the victims acknowledged the political presence while expressing continued caution. “You are here to demand the truth about this crime...
