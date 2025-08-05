This year, the state stood with the Aug. 4 victims

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The fifth commemoration of the Beirut port explosion brought together not only the families of the almost 250 victims and hundreds of citizens, but also a majority of ministers from Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s government. This strong show of support from state officials was notable, as Judge Tarek Bitar’s investigation resumes after years of political obstruction and as recent political shifts have revived hopes in the fight against corruption and the pursuit of justice.Even Health Minister Rakan Nasreddine, appointed by Hezbollah, was in attendance — a symbolic move, given the accusations leveled at the Hezbollah-Amal alliance for blocking the investigation.From the podium facing the port, relatives of the victims acknowledged the political presence while expressing continued caution. “You are here to demand the truth about this crime...

The fifth commemoration of the Beirut port explosion brought together not only the families of the almost 250 victims and hundreds of citizens, but also a majority of ministers from Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s government. This strong show of support from state officials was notable, as Judge Tarek Bitar’s investigation resumes after years of political obstruction and as recent political shifts have revived hopes in the fight against corruption and the pursuit of justice.Even Health Minister Rakan Nasreddine, appointed by Hezbollah, was in attendance — a symbolic move, given the accusations leveled at the Hezbollah-Amal alliance for blocking the investigation.From the podium facing the port, relatives of the victims acknowledged the political presence while expressing continued caution. “You are here to demand the truth about...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in