Lebanon commemorates port blast as Israel continues striking south Lebanon and Gaza: Everything you need to know this Tuesday
Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Tuesday, Aug. 5.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 05 August 2025 09:30
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025Some key things to watch today:Updates on the situation in Gaza.3 p.m. Cabinet session focusing on the disarmament of armed groups in Lebanon.An Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade near a rubble-clearing drill in the Ksayyer neighborhood this morning, east of Mais al-Jabal, then dropped a second over Kroum al-Sharqi, with no reported injuries.11 a.m.: A Hezbollah delegation meets with FPM leader Gebran Bassil. Israeli drone kills one person ahead of Cabinet meeting on Hezbollah disarmament: The Cabinet is scheduled to discuss a plan for Hezbollah’s disarmament today. Culminating weeks of talks with the U.S. seeking government commitments to restoring a country-wide state arms monopoly in a bid to stave off further Israeli attacks — and prevent, as per...
