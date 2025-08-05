Lebanon commemorates port blast as Israel continues striking south Lebanon and Gaza: Everything you need to know this Tuesday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025Some key things to watch today:Updates on the situation in Gaza.3 p.m. Cabinet session focusing on the disarmament of armed groups in Lebanon.An Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade near a rubble-clearing drill in the Ksayyer neighborhood this morning, east of Mais al-Jabal, then dropped a second over Kroum al-Sharqi, with no reported injuries.11 a.m.: A Hezbollah delegation meets with FPM leader Gebran Bassil. Israeli drone kills one person ahead of Cabinet meeting on Hezbollah disarmament: The Cabinet is scheduled to discuss a plan for Hezbollah’s disarmament today. Culminating weeks of talks with the U.S. seeking government commitments to restoring a country-wide state arms monopoly in a bid to stave off further Israeli attacks — and prevent, as per...

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025Some key things to watch today:Updates on the situation in Gaza.3 p.m. Cabinet session focusing on the disarmament of armed groups in Lebanon.An Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade near a rubble-clearing drill in the Ksayyer neighborhood this morning, east of Mais al-Jabal, then dropped a second over Kroum al-Sharqi, with no reported injuries.11 a.m.: A Hezbollah delegation meets with FPM leader Gebran Bassil. Israeli drone kills one person ahead of Cabinet meeting on Hezbollah disarmament: The Cabinet is scheduled to discuss a plan for Hezbollah’s disarmament today. Culminating weeks of talks with the U.S. seeking government commitments to restoring a country-wide state arms monopoly in a bid to stave off further Israeli attacks — and prevent, as...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in