LEBANON

Police say they dismantled an 'international network' of drug trafficking


L'OLJ / By L'Orient Today staff, 04 August 2025 19:45

Three men allegedly involved in a major drug trafficking network operating in Lebanon were arrested by the police. (Photo taken from the Internal Security Forces website)

The Internal Security Forces (ISF) said Monday that they dismantled a major drug trafficking network operating in Lebanon and arrested three men allegedly involved.

"Following the arrest of two individuals at Beirut airport by airport inspection services, in possession of 21.3 kg of hashish, the investigation conducted by the Central Anti-Narcotics Bureau uncovered the existence of an international network involved in drug trafficking abroad," police said in a statement.

The investigation revealed the presence of one of the suspected members of this network, who was located in a residential complex in Adma, in Kesrwan. R. A., born in 1973 and of Syrian nationality, was arrested during a swift operation, along with his son Y. A., a suspected accomplice in the criminal activities, the statement said. It added that the network is believed to be led by an individual identified by the initials L. S., wanted for forgery and money laundering, who was also reportedly arrested.

Legal measures have been taken against all the suspects arrested, and the search continues for others involved, under the supervision of the competent judicial authority, the statement said.

