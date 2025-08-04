34 Palestinians killed by Israeli army, seven others starved to death

At least 34 Palestinians have been killed since dawn Monday morning by strikes or gunfire carried out by the Israeli army across the Gaza Strip, including 17 people who were seeking humanitarian aid at Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) centers, according to hospital sources cited by Al Jazeera.

The 17 victims were shot by Israeli soldiers near GHF distribution points, supported by the U.S. and Israel, located at the Netzarim and Rafah corridors, in the central and southern parts of Gaza. Nearly 40 injuries have also been reported, according to medical sources.

At least two Israeli airstrikes killed three people in a house in Deir al-Balah (central Gaza) and two others in Beit Lahia (northern Gaza), according to rescue teams. A source from Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City said that seven more people were killed by Israeli artillery, which hit several areas of the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of the city.

Israel’s blockade on the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave also starved seven more people to death, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. This brings the total number of Palestinians who have been starved to death since Oct. 7, 2023, to 175, including 93 children.

According to another statement released by the ministry on Telegram, three people, including two children under the age of 15, have died after developing Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder that can cause sudden muscle weakness or even paralysis.

"Two of the deaths involved children under the age of 15 who died after attempts to save them failed, due to the unavailability of necessary treatments as a result of the blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip," the institution said, warning of the existence of an "environment conducive to the uncontrolled spread of infectious diseases due to the worsening of acute malnutrition."

In total, at least 60,839 Palestinians have been killed and 149,588 injured since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza in October 2023. Among them, 1,487 were killed at the beginning of May while attempting to receive aid at GHF centers.