One killed, one injured by Israeli drone strike in Khiam

An Israeli drone strike killed at least one person Monday afternoon in the town of Khiam, in the Marjayoun district of southern Lebanon.

The victim’s brother, who was riding a motorcycle, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital by rescue teams who arrived at the scene. According to L'Orient Today's correspondent in the region, the drone strike occurred in front of a house in the same neighborhood where the Khiam prison was located. The victims’ identities have not yet been made public.

Elsewhere, Israeli artillery fire targeted the southern outskirts of the border village Yaroun (Bint Jbeil district). A surveillance camera placed by the Israeli army was also discovered in a field in the town of Aitaroun (Bint Jbeil district).

Earlier in the day, Israeli soldiers stationed at the Rweissat al-Alam site on the heights of Kfar Shuba (Hasbaya district) opened machine-gun fire toward the areas of Sadaneh and Birket al-Nakkar, south of Shebaa (Hasbaya district), our correspondent reported.

Monday morning was also marked by drone overflights in several areas of southern Lebanon, as well as over Beirut’s southern suburbs, according to our correspondent and local media.

Despite the adoption of a cease-fire on Nov. 27, 2024, the Israeli army continues to occupy five positions deemed “strategic” along the Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel. It still regularly targets Lebanese territory and civilians.

According to a tally by L'Orient Today based on figures provided by the U.N. and Lebanon’s Ministry of Health, at least 291 people have been killed in Israeli attacks, strikes, and shelling since the cease-fire took effect on Nov. 27. The fragile truce, almost daily violated by the Israeli army, ended 13 months of fighting between Hezbollah and Israel. More than 4,000 people have been killed in Lebanon by Israeli attacks since Oct. 8, 2023, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.