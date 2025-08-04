Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Kuwaiti citizenship center of toughening political climate

Since early 2024, authorities have stripped nearly 46,000 citizens of their nationality, mainly targeting the naturalized wives of Kuwaiti nationals.

L'OLJ / By Thomas Duquesne, 04 August 2025 11:15

Kuwaiti citizenship center of toughening political climate

The Kuwait Towers, Jan. 29, 2016. (Credit: Yasser al-Zayyat/AFP)

The news barely made waves amid regional turmoil. On April 15, 2025, Kuwait quietly updated its citizenship law. This change tightens naturalization criteria as part of a broader policy launched by the government in early 2024. Since the beginning of last year, over 46,000 people have lost their Kuwaiti nationality — nearly 3 percent of the emirate's citizens, which has about 1.5 million nationals out of a total population of 4.9 million. From our archives: More on Gulf Gulf countries caught between a weakened Iran and an all-powerful Israel In the week of July 14 alone, over 700 people lost their Kuwaiti citizenship.Kuwaiti authorities say they aim to clean up civil registers by removing citizenship from individuals who obtained it dishonestly or hold dual nationality, which is illegal in Kuwait. However, other reasons are...
