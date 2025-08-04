Kuwaiti citizenship center of toughening political climate

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The news barely made waves amid regional turmoil. On April 15, 2025, Kuwait quietly updated its citizenship law. This change tightens naturalization criteria as part of a broader policy launched by the government in early 2024. Since the beginning of last year, over 46,000 people have lost their Kuwaiti nationality — nearly 3 percent of the emirate's citizens, which has about 1.5 million nationals out of a total population of 4.9 million. From our archives: More on Gulf Gulf countries caught between a weakened Iran and an all-powerful Israel In the week of July 14 alone, over 700 people lost their Kuwaiti citizenship.Kuwaiti authorities say they aim to clean up civil registers by removing citizenship from individuals who obtained it dishonestly or hold dual nationality, which is illegal in Kuwait. However, other reasons are...

The news barely made waves amid regional turmoil. On April 15, 2025, Kuwait quietly updated its citizenship law. This change tightens naturalization criteria as part of a broader policy launched by the government in early 2024. Since the beginning of last year, over 46,000 people have lost their Kuwaiti nationality — nearly 3 percent of the emirate's citizens, which has about 1.5 million nationals out of a total population of 4.9 million. From our archives: More on Gulf Gulf countries caught between a weakened Iran and an all-powerful Israel In the week of July 14 alone, over 700 people lost their Kuwaiti citizenship.Kuwaiti authorities say they aim to clean up civil registers by removing citizenship from individuals who obtained it dishonestly or hold dual nationality, which is illegal in Kuwait. However, other reasons...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in