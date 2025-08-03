Saudi ports, collateral victims of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google As part of the Vision 2030 plan shaped by Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and de facto leader, Mohammed bin Salman, the country’s port strategy is now facing serious challenges in the Red Sea, which has become a battleground since the Houthis began targeting merchant vessels following the war in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Since 2024, Saudi Arabia’s main ports — King Abdullah and Jeddah — have seen a significant drop in traffic.Port reconfigurationKing Abdullah Port, inaugurated in 2014 to capture the Red Sea’s international transshipment market — where cargo is transferred from one vessel to another — saw traffic plunge 82.7 percent between 2023 and 2024, from nearly 3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) to just over 500,000, according to Middle East Eye, at the height of Houthi militia attacks.Just a few kilometers south, Jeddah Port —...

As part of the Vision 2030 plan shaped by Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and de facto leader, Mohammed bin Salman, the country’s port strategy is now facing serious challenges in the Red Sea, which has become a battleground since the Houthis began targeting merchant vessels following the war in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Since 2024, Saudi Arabia’s main ports — King Abdullah and Jeddah — have seen a significant drop in traffic.Port reconfigurationKing Abdullah Port, inaugurated in 2014 to capture the Red Sea’s international transshipment market — where cargo is transferred from one vessel to another — saw traffic plunge 82.7 percent between 2023 and 2024, from nearly 3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) to just over 500,000, according to Middle East Eye, at the height of Houthi militia attacks.Just a few kilometers south,...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in