BEIRUT PORT BLAST

Em Ahmad's grief: The mother courage of Aug. 4

While fighting for the investigation to move forward, Em Ahmad has been violently assaulted twice by law enforcement and was even threatened during a protest.

L'OLJ / By Zeina ANTONIOS, 03 August 2025 12:09

Lire cet article en Français
Em Ahmad's grief: The mother courage of Aug. 4

Hiam Kaadan, Em Ahmad, during a demonstration organized in front of the Beirut courthouse by relatives of the port victims. (Credit: Mohammad Yassine/ L'Orient-Le Jour)

Hiam Kaadan has been in mourning for five years now. Dressed in black from head to toe, summer and winter alike, and always clutching to her chest in public a portrait of her son, Ahmad — taken at age 29 by the double explosion at the Port of Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020 — she does not go unnoticed. Despite many obstacles, Em Ahmad has rarely missed a sit-in or a meeting with authorities to push for the investigation into the catastrophe.“Since we lost Ahmad, there is no more life here. His departure left a void; the house has changed. I can no longer be happy," says Em Ahmad, sitting in the small living room of her apartment in the Tariq al-Jadideh neighborhood of Beirut. "Even when my daughter got engaged, I couldn’t stand the celebrations and the music. [The blast] killed the whole family.” “His country killed him, this corrupt...
