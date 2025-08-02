Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
LEBANON

Traffic will be affected by car race Sunday in Chouf


L'OLJ / 02 August 2025 12:28

Traffic will be affected by car race Sunday in Chouf

The poster announcing the Medyar 3rd Hill Climb Event. (Credit: Shared on event social media)

The General Security announced Saturday that traffic will be affected Sunday in certain parts of the Chouf due to the organization of a mountain car race.

"From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2025, the 'Third hill climb race' will take place on the third hill of the Medyar real estate project in Debbieh, in the Chouf district," the General Security said in a statement.

"Citizens are asked to take note and to follow the instructions and directives of General Security officers as well as road signage, in order to facilitate traffic and avoid congestion," the statement added.

