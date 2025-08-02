Traffic will be affected by car race Sunday in Chouf

The General Security announced Saturday that traffic will be affected Sunday in certain parts of the Chouf due to the organization of a mountain car race.

"From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2025, the 'Third hill climb race' will take place on the third hill of the Medyar real estate project in Debbieh, in the Chouf district," the General Security said in a statement.

"Citizens are asked to take note and to follow the instructions and directives of General Security officers as well as road signage, in order to facilitate traffic and avoid congestion," the statement added.