Salam signed decree on judicial appointments

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced on X that he signed this afternoon the decree on judicial appointments.

“I signed this afternoon the decree on judicial appointments, as established by the Supreme Judicial Council, which will provide the necessary momentum for the proper functioning of justice,” he said on the Grand Serail account.

“I would also like to congratulate the Lebanese people following yesterday’s adoption by Parliament of the bill on the independence of criminal justice, which will help strengthen the trust of litigants as well as investors in the justice system. I also congratulate them on the passage of the law [on banking resolution], which is an essential step toward the bill on the ‘financial gap’ that we are working on to speed up its completion, as this law will guarantee the rights of depositors,” he added.

Considered a crucial step in the reform process required by the international community, the law on the organization of the judiciary — aimed at freeing justice in Lebanon from political interference and strengthening its independence — was finally passed Thursday evening, seven years after it was proposed in 2018.

The Supreme Judicial Council (CSM), for its part, signed the appointments on Wednesday.