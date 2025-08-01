After seven years, the judicial independence law was finally enacted

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The law organizing the judiciary was finally passed on Thursday evening, seven years after it was first proposed in 2018 by the Independence of the Judiciary Collective, a collective of dozens of NGOs and civil society actors. This law, a crucial step in the reform process that the international community has been demanding, aims at freeing Lebanon’s judicial system from political interference and is designed to strengthen its independence.The law was revised multiple times by the Parliamentary Committee on Administration and Justice, eventually resulting in a draft law presented in 2023, though it was not put to a vote at the time.On May 2, after adding amendments to the version proposed by the parliamentary committee, in collaboration with various legal bodies, Justice Minister Adel Nassar submitted a draft law to the cabinet. The law...

