French-Saudi plan for a Palestinian state wins over other countries

The Saudi and French foreign ministers at the U.N. on July 29, 2025. (Credit: Stephanie Keith/AFP)
“This is a historic step that reflects a growing international consensus,” said Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on July 28, at the opening session of the international conference on a two-state solution organized by Paris and Riyadh, where the support of certain countries was far from guaranteed. On Wednesday, following the two-day conference, an increasing number of Western countries that had not yet recognized a Palestinian state announced they were considering changing their stance at the U.N. General Assembly in New York this September, following French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement to do so.This initiative was described as a “publicity stunt” by U.S. President Donald Trump, but one that France and Saudi Arabia are expecting to yield concrete results.The two countries issued a joint statement at the U.N. on...
