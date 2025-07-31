Iran denounces 'malicious' US sanctions

Iran on Thursday described as "malicious" the new U.S. sanctions targeting a fleet of oil tankers and container ships controlled by the son of a close political adviser to Iran's supreme leader.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaïl Baghaï condemned "the new U.S. sanctions against Iranian oil trade" as "a malicious act aimed at sabotaging economic development and the well-being of the Iranian people."
Iran on Thursday described as "malicious" the new U.S. sanctions targeting a fleet of oil tankers and container ships controlled by the son of a close political adviser to Iran's supreme leader.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaïl Baghaï condemned "the new U.S. sanctions against Iranian oil trade" as "a malicious act aimed at sabotaging economic development and the well-being of the Iranian people."