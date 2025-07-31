Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
OIL TRADE

Iran denounces 'malicious' US sanctions


By AFP, 31 July 2025 12:06

In this archival photo taken on August 18, 2019, an Iranian flag flies aboard the oil tanker Adrian Darya, formerly known as Grace 1, off the coast of Gibraltar. (Credit: AFP.)

Iran on Thursday described as "malicious" the new U.S. sanctions targeting a fleet of oil tankers and container ships controlled by the son of a close political adviser to Iran's supreme leader.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaïl Baghaï condemned "the new U.S. sanctions against Iranian oil trade" as "a malicious act aimed at sabotaging economic development and the well-being of the Iranian people."

