NATURAL DISASTER

Japan lifts tsunami advisory after Russia earthquake


By AFP, 31 July 2025 11:20

Heisaura Beach in the city of Tateyama, Chiba Prefecture, after the lifting of the tsunami warning on July 31, 2025. (Credit: Philip Fong/AFP.)

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) announced Thursday that it has lifted the tsunami advisory issued after one of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded off the coast of Russia's Far East.

"There are currently no coastal areas under tsunami warnings or advisories," the JMA said on its website.

