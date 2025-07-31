Japan lifts tsunami advisory after Russia earthquake

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) announced Thursday that it has lifted the tsunami advisory issued after one of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded off the coast of Russia's Far East.
"There are currently no coastal areas under tsunami warnings or advisories," the JMA said on its website.
