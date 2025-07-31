Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Lubnan Baalbaki: To honor Ziad Rahbani is also to honor yourself

The conductor will perform Thursday night in Bkerzay with his sister Soumaya to present a poetic tribute to the late artist and other great Arab voices.

L'OLJ / By Rana Najjar, 31 July 2025 10:09

Lubnan Baalbaki: To honor Ziad Rahbani is also to honor yourself

The conductor Lubnan Baalbaki. Photo courtesy of the owner.

At every concert led by Lubnan Baalbaki, a subtle exhilaration takes hold. His ethereal harmonies transport audiences into a dreamlike realm, beyond time. Whether performing alongside Arab music icons such as Majida el-Roumi or his sister Soumaya, or evoking the grandeur of classical compositions, Baalbaki’s distinctive approach — expressive conducting, refined arrangements and immersive staging — transforms entertainment into a spiritual experience, as he told L’Orient-Le Jour.Concerts by Lubnan and Soumaya Baalbaki are known for their emotional resonance, intimacy and strong Arab identity. Whether during the 2022 “Arabian Nights” concert at the Baalbeck Festival or the 2025 Al-Bustan Festival’s “Lebanon in Melody” program, their performances revisit beloved songs celebrating Lebanon. This summer, the duo presents Légendes sous les...
