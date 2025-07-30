Lebanese Karim Atiyeh added to US billionaires of Arab descent list

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google At just 35 years old, Lebanese Karim Atiyeh, co-founder of Ramp, has become the sixth Arab billionaire to amass his wealth in the United States, now estimated at $1.3 billion according to the latest Forbes Magazine ranking. He is also the youngest billionaire on this list.He joins Jordanian Ramzi Musallam (estimated fortune: $9.2 billion), Egyptian Haim Saban ($3.1 billion), Moroccan Marc Lasry ($1.9 billion), Lebanese Noubar Afeyan ($1.2 billion) and Iraqi David Hindawi ($1 billion).On this same occasion, Atiyeh also joined the list of 125 immigrant billionaires who made their fortunes in the United States, compiled by Forbes, ranking 107th. Read more Peter Rahal's protein bar business now valued at $725 million Unsurprisingly, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla, tops this ranking with an estimated fortune of...

At just 35 years old, Lebanese Karim Atiyeh, co-founder of Ramp, has become the sixth Arab billionaire to amass his wealth in the United States, now estimated at $1.3 billion according to the latest Forbes Magazine ranking. He is also the youngest billionaire on this list.He joins Jordanian Ramzi Musallam (estimated fortune: $9.2 billion), Egyptian Haim Saban ($3.1 billion), Moroccan Marc Lasry ($1.9 billion), Lebanese Noubar Afeyan ($1.2 billion) and Iraqi David Hindawi ($1 billion).On this same occasion, Atiyeh also joined the list of 125 immigrant billionaires who made their fortunes in the United States, compiled by Forbes, ranking 107th. Read more Peter Rahal's protein bar business now valued at $725 million Unsurprisingly, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla, tops this ranking with an estimated fortune...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in