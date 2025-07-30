Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

FORBES RANKING

Lebanese Karim Atiyeh added to US billionaires of Arab descent list

He joins another Lebanese, Noubar Afeyan.

L'OLJ / By Fouad GEMAYEL, 30 July 2025 15:49

Lire cet article en Français
Lebanese Karim Atiyeh added to US billionaires of Arab descent list

Karim Atiyeh, co-founder of the Ramp platform, now valued at 16 billion dollars. (Credit: Forbes)

At just 35 years old, Lebanese Karim Atiyeh, co-founder of Ramp, has become the sixth Arab billionaire to amass his wealth in the United States, now estimated at $1.3 billion according to the latest Forbes Magazine ranking. He is also the youngest billionaire on this list.He joins Jordanian Ramzi Musallam (estimated fortune: $9.2 billion), Egyptian Haim Saban ($3.1 billion), Moroccan Marc Lasry ($1.9 billion), Lebanese Noubar Afeyan ($1.2 billion) and Iraqi David Hindawi ($1 billion).On this same occasion, Atiyeh also joined the list of 125 immigrant billionaires who made their fortunes in the United States, compiled by Forbes, ranking 107th. Read more Peter Rahal's protein bar business now valued at $725 million Unsurprisingly, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla, tops this ranking with an estimated fortune of...
At just 35 years old, Lebanese Karim Atiyeh, co-founder of Ramp, has become the sixth Arab billionaire to amass his wealth in the United States, now estimated at $1.3 billion according to the latest Forbes Magazine ranking. He is also the youngest billionaire on this list.He joins Jordanian Ramzi Musallam (estimated fortune: $9.2 billion), Egyptian Haim Saban ($3.1 billion), Moroccan Marc Lasry ($1.9 billion), Lebanese Noubar Afeyan ($1.2 billion) and Iraqi David Hindawi ($1 billion).On this same occasion, Atiyeh also joined the list of 125 immigrant billionaires who made their fortunes in the United States, compiled by Forbes, ranking 107th. Read more Peter Rahal's protein bar business now valued at $725 million Unsurprisingly, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla, tops this ranking with an estimated fortune...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top