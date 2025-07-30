Israel reportedly considering 'alternatives' to its operation in Gaza, including an 'extreme option'

BEIRUT — Israeli security agencies are weighing alternatives to the military's "Chariots of Gideon" operation in Gaza, which they say has failed to secure the release of remaining hostages, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported Wednesday.

These alternatives include an "extreme option" involving, among other things, the annexation of territories, a total blockade on populated areas of Gaza, and a ban on all food aid. However, these plans remain "theoretical," according to a source cited by the radio, pending progress in negotiations with Hamas.

The previous day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attributed responsibility for the deadlock over a hostage exchange and cease-fire agreement in the occupied Gaza Strip to Hamas. After withdrawing their negotiators from the talks in Qatar last week, Israeli and American leaders had promised to explore new paths "to bring the hostages home and end Hamas's reign of terror."

A source from the Israeli military cited by the Times of Israel on Tuesday confirmed to the Israeli daily that "the annexation of parts of the enclave" was among the options being discussed in light of the deadlocked negotiations.

According to this same source, the Israeli prime minister "will hold further consultations on Gaza in the next two days." Similarly, a source from the Israeli military cited by the Jerusalem Post confirmed that "the issue [of partial annexation] was raised seriously and debated" during a cabinet meeting earlier this week.

The Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip has killed at least 60,000 Palestinians since Oct. 7, 2023, according to the enclave's health ministry cited by Reuters, citing the conflict that has devastated the coastal territory and triggered a humanitarian crisis.

According to the health authorities in the enclave, most of the Palestinians killed are civilians. The number of wounded stands at 145,870, while thousands remain missing under the rubble of destroyed buildings and areas, the ministry added.