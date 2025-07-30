UNIFIL peacekeeper’s killer sentenced to death: Message from Beirut to international community?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google On Monday evening, the verdict in the case of the murder of Irish U.N. peacekeeper Sean Rooney — killed on Dec. 14, 2022, in an attack on a UNIFIL vehicle in Akbieh, southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh district — was finally delivered.Lebanon’s military justice sentenced Mohammad Ayad to death in absentia in a case in which Hezbollah was accused of involvement. Three other Irish soldiers who were in the same vehicle were injured.Nearly 10 days after the attack, Hezbollah handed over to the authorities Ayad, suspected of being the “main” perpetrator of the assault. Dig deeper Why is hostility toward UNIFIL on the rise? The case was referred to the military tribunal, and the main accused was detained for a year without trial before being released “for health reasons” in November 2023, according to a judicial official.Two years later, the...

On Monday evening, the verdict in the case of the murder of Irish U.N. peacekeeper Sean Rooney — killed on Dec. 14, 2022, in an attack on a UNIFIL vehicle in Akbieh, southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh district — was finally delivered.Lebanon’s military justice sentenced Mohammad Ayad to death in absentia in a case in which Hezbollah was accused of involvement. Three other Irish soldiers who were in the same vehicle were injured.Nearly 10 days after the attack, Hezbollah handed over to the authorities Ayad, suspected of being the “main” perpetrator of the assault. Dig deeper Why is hostility toward UNIFIL on the rise? The case was referred to the military tribunal, and the main accused was detained for a year without trial before being released “for health reasons” in November 2023, according to a judicial official.Two years...

