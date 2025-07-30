Netanyahu's office denies recall of Israeli ambassador to UAE

BEIRUT — Israel has denied reports that its ambassador to the UAE, Yossi Shelley, was recalled over alleged inappropriate behavior at a bar months ago, according to the Times of Israel.

"Contrary to what has been reported, Prime Minister Netanyahu has not decided to recall Israel's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Yossi Shelley," a statement said.

The news of Shelley's recall had been reported by Israel's Channel 12. Israeli media outlets reported last week that Shelley had gone out on a Friday night in Abu Dhabi with several friends and behaved in a "disgraceful" manner and "overstepped personal boundaries."

The ambassador responded to these reports by stating that the incident took place at a private event unrelated to his work as ambassador.

According to Channel 12, the Emiratis made it known to Israel through indirect channels that his behavior was "unacceptable and even harmed (their) dignity." "If it had been someone else, we wouldn't have allowed him to come back" to the country, an Emirati source reportedly told the channel.