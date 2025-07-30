Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Sweida, an underdeveloped province on the margins of Damascus

Recent clashes in southern Syria nearly isolated this Druze-majority province even further, which remains dependent on the central government.

L'OLJ / Clara HAGE, Thomas Duquesne, 30 July 2025 13:19

Sweida, an underdeveloped province on the margins of Damascus

Residents celebrate the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Sweida in December 2024. (Credit: AFP archive photo)

Aid has been trickling into Syria’s southern Sweida province following weeks of deadly violence. The United Nations warned Monday that the humanitarian situation remains “critical due to ongoing instability and sporadic hostilities.” More than 1,200 people were killed and nearly 176,000 displaced in the fighting that broke out July 13 and ended days later with a fragile cease-fire.The long-marginalized, Druze-majority region was pushed to the brink of isolation amid road blockades and boycott calls. Syrian troops eventually entered the area, officially to restore order, as clashes erupted between Druze factions and Sunni tribes. While the worst may be over, deep-rooted problems remain. Need the context? Sweida: Perpetrators document abuse of Druze civilians A neglected “breadbasket”From the 1925 anti-colonial revolt to the 2023...
