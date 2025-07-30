Sweida, an underdeveloped province on the margins of Damascus

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Aid has been trickling into Syria’s southern Sweida province following weeks of deadly violence. The United Nations warned Monday that the humanitarian situation remains “critical due to ongoing instability and sporadic hostilities.” More than 1,200 people were killed and nearly 176,000 displaced in the fighting that broke out July 13 and ended days later with a fragile cease-fire.The long-marginalized, Druze-majority region was pushed to the brink of isolation amid road blockades and boycott calls. Syrian troops eventually entered the area, officially to restore order, as clashes erupted between Druze factions and Sunni tribes. While the worst may be over, deep-rooted problems remain. Need the context? Sweida: Perpetrators document abuse of Druze civilians A neglected “breadbasket”From the 1925 anti-colonial revolt to the 2023...

Aid has been trickling into Syria’s southern Sweida province following weeks of deadly violence. The United Nations warned Monday that the humanitarian situation remains “critical due to ongoing instability and sporadic hostilities.” More than 1,200 people were killed and nearly 176,000 displaced in the fighting that broke out July 13 and ended days later with a fragile cease-fire.The long-marginalized, Druze-majority region was pushed to the brink of isolation amid road blockades and boycott calls. Syrian troops eventually entered the area, officially to restore order, as clashes erupted between Druze factions and Sunni tribes. While the worst may be over, deep-rooted problems remain. Need the context? Sweida: Perpetrators document abuse of Druze civilians A neglected “breadbasket”From the 1925 anti-colonial revolt to the...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in