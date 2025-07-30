A 1.3-meter tsunami recorded in Japan

A 1.3-meter tsunami reached a port in Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan, at 1:52 p.m. (04:52 GMT) on Wednesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The JMA maintained its tsunami warnings, cautioning that waves as high as 3 meters are possible along Japan's Pacific coast after an 8.8 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.