NATURAL DISASTER

A 1.3-meter tsunami recorded in Japan


By AFP, 30 July 2025 10:28

Tokyo Bay, July 30, 2025. (Credit: Philip Fong/AFP.)

A 1.3-meter tsunami reached a port in Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan, at 1:52 p.m. (04:52 GMT) on Wednesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The JMA maintained its tsunami warnings, cautioning that waves as high as 3 meters are possible along Japan's Pacific coast after an 8.8 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.

