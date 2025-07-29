Aoun in Algeria: Regional challenges and 'common Arab issues' on the agenda

President Joseph Aoun began a two-day official visit to Algeria on Tuesday, responding to the invitation of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Joe Rajji, Information Minister Paul Morcos, adviser and former minister Ali Hamieh, as well as an official delegation.

President Aoun was welcomed by his Algerian counterpart upon arrival at the airport around 4 p.m. His arrival was greeted by a 21-gun salute, followed by the national anthems of both countries. The streets of the Algerian capital were decorated with Lebanese and Algerian flags and welcome signs. After greeting the members of the Algerian delegation, the Aoun said he was "happy to set foot on this beloved Algerian land, this brotherly country that holds a special love for Lebanon in its heart," calling the visit an "expression of the deep relationship" between the two countries.

The head of state also praised Algeria's "generous support and constant assistance" to Lebanon, referencing the country's stance during Israeli attacks and after the explosion at the port of Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020.

On the Algerian side, Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf, Energy Minister Mohamed Argab, Communication Minister Mohamed Meziane, and presidential adviser Kamel Sidi Saïd were present.

Cooperation prospects

The visit's agenda includes official talks to discuss the development of relations between the two countries. "We will discuss with the Algerian delegation ways to develop economic, commercial, cultural and media cooperation, and to improve exchanges in the areas of education, health and technology," the Lebanese president said upon arrival. "We will also address common Arab issues and regional challenges, convinced of the need for concerted Arab action to promote peaceful solutions and establish constructive dialogue on issues concerning our peoples," he added, hoping that this visit could "open new prospects for cooperation" between the two countries.

"In a context of Algeria's isolation on the international stage and in the Arab world, Lebanon represents a sort of window of opportunity for Algerian diplomacy, endowed with symbolic value due to its borders with Palestinian territories, as the Palestinian issue remains a means for the Algerian regime to legitimize itself internally," explains Ali Bensaad, university professor at the French Institute of Geopolitics in Paris.

"Algeria has always seen Lebanon as a fundamental player in the Near and Middle East for several reasons: it is a country that shares Algeria’s progressive views, a Francophone country with a strong commercial orientation that enables it to understand and get closer to the issues of the Near East, notably the Palestinian question. After the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria, it has become practically the only country that can be considered an ally in the region and a serious intermediary in resolving disputes with the Gulf countries," says independent analyst Akram Kharief.

"Lebanon is also a market for Algerian hydrocarbons. It seems that Algeria wants to strengthen its traditional alliances. In crisis with many countries in Europe, Africa and Asia, Algiers wants to develop strong partnerships with friendly nations," he adds.

Lebanon and Algeria maintain friendly diplomatic relations but their commercial exchanges remain limited. Lebanon has not imported Algerian fuel since the case of defective fuel delivered to Electricité du Liban (EDL) between 2005 and 2020 via Sonatrach Petroleum Corporation (SPC), a subsidiary of Algeria’s national oil company.

In 2024, as the public electricity provider faced another fuel shortage, Algeria donated several tens of thousands of liters of fuel to Lebanon. In November 2024, at the height of the war between Hezbollah and Israel, a delegation of Algerian doctors traveled to Lebanon for two weeks to perform surgeries in the country's hospitals.

"It is not out of the question that Algeria could launch humanitarian aid projects from Lebanon as part of the presidential election campaign," Ali Bensaad further analyzes. He recalls that the Algerian president said his country was "capable, with its army, of building several internationally renowned hospitals in Gaza," provided it could gain access.