Akkar village Rahbeh pays tribute to Ziad Rahbani

The village of Rahbeh, in Akkar, paid tribute to the musician and composer Ziad Rahbani, who died Saturday of a heart attack at the age of 69 and was buried Monday near Bikfaya. The event was organized by the association “Rahbeh brings us together,” in cooperation with the village municipality and scouts, according to L'Orient-Le Jour's correspondent in the region.

The event was held in the village square, not far from a mural depicting Rahbani, his mother, Fairuz, and his father, the musician Assi Rahbani. The event ended with a Mass celebrated in memory of the artist.