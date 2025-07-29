Saida prepares for the 6th edition of its summer festival

The city of Saida is getting ready to organize the 6th edition of its summer tourist festival, which will take place from Aug. 6 to 9, reported L'Orient-Le Jour's correspondent in the region.

Construction work has started on the quay at the old port of the city and along the ramparts of the Saida Castle, in preparation for the performances scheduled by the National Committee of Saida International Festivals.

This festival, launched in 2016 and generally featuring a series of events spread out over time, was stopped for several years due to the economic crisis, COVID-19 and the war between Hezbollah and Israel, with only one edition held in 2023, during which Lebanese-Armenian pianist and composer Guy Manoukian performed.

The program for this edition includes:

August 6: A musical evening entitled "Rajini belhan jadid," in partnership with the National Higher Conservatory of Music Orchestra, conducted by composer Hiba Kawas, under the baton of maestro André Haj, with the participation of singer Ghassan Saliba.

August 7: Concert by superstar Nancy Ajram, making her second appearance at the Saida festival.

August 8: Instrumental evening with the group Ayyam al-Lira.

August 9: Closing with a concert by the great musician Marcel Khalifeh, whose song "Ya Bahrieh Heila Heila" has become an anthem engraved in the collective memory and among generations of activists.

A few days before the opening, the committee chairwoman, Nadine Kaain, and her members were overseeing preparations at the site on the quay of the old port, in coordination with the port administration.

The work includes cleaning the quay (with the NTCC company), removing rocks and machinery (with maritime agents Tiriaki, Beshasha and Rano), as well as leveling the ground (with the Denesh company), the organizers said. The next steps will include installing the stage and bleachers, which can accommodate more than 2,000 spectators each night.