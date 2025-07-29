Air Force One: Qatar's gift soon to be in Washington's hands

A Boeing 747 sits on the tarmac at Palm Beach International Airport after U.S. President Donald Trump visited the plane on Feb. 15, 2025. (Credit: AFP.)
It's just a matter of days now. The U.S. government and Qatar are expected to sign this week the controversial agreement for Doha to transfer a Boeing 747-8 to the Trump administration, according to a report by the Washington Post. The delivery is described as an "unconditional gift" to the U.S. Department of Defense, according to official communication reviewed by the newspaper . This approach is intended to sidestep corruption accusations that have surrounded the gesture since it came to light a few months ago. Last May, Washington confirmed this XXL gift, a "palace in the sky" estimated to be worth $400 million.Text updatesAccording to its first article, the U.S. Constitution forbids the president from accepting any present or emolument from any "king, prince, or foreign state" without the consent of...
