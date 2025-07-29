Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Druze Sheikh Aql extends a hand to Hijri: Are Lebanese Druze working toward de-escalation in Sweida?

The Druze community’s political leader, Walid Joumblatt, said he does not approve of this approach and does not trust the ongoing talks.

L'OLJ / By Jeanine JALKH, 29 July 2025 13:36

Lire cet article en Français
The Druze Sheikh Akl, Sami Abi el-Mona. Photo ANI

As a fragile cease-fire takes hold in the Syrian Druze province of Sweida, Lebanon’s Druze Sheikh Aql (spiritual leader) Sami Abi al-Mona contacted on Saturday Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, the controversial spiritual leader of the Druze community in Syria. The discussion may seem surprising given that Sheikh Hijri is known for his hardline stance toward the new Syrian authorities and his close ties with Sheikh Mouaffaq Tarif, the leader of the Druze community in Israel. He also called on Israel to intervene during the clashes in Sweida. This has drawn the ire of Walid Joumblatt, the political leader of the Druze in Lebanon, despite his reportedly close ties with Abi al-Mona.The two religious leaders discussed the need to ease tensions between the Druze and the Sunni Bedouins following the clashes in Sweida, addressing the exodus of...
