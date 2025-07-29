Druze Sheikh Aql extends a hand to Hijri: Are Lebanese Druze working toward de-escalation in Sweida?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google As a fragile cease-fire takes hold in the Syrian Druze province of Sweida, Lebanon’s Druze Sheikh Aql (spiritual leader) Sami Abi al-Mona contacted on Saturday Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, the controversial spiritual leader of the Druze community in Syria. The discussion may seem surprising given that Sheikh Hijri is known for his hardline stance toward the new Syrian authorities and his close ties with Sheikh Mouaffaq Tarif, the leader of the Druze community in Israel. He also called on Israel to intervene during the clashes in Sweida. This has drawn the ire of Walid Joumblatt, the political leader of the Druze in Lebanon, despite his reportedly close ties with Abi al-Mona.The two religious leaders discussed the need to ease tensions between the Druze and the Sunni Bedouins following the clashes in Sweida, addressing the exodus of...

