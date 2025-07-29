Nawaf Salam declares day of national mourning on Aug. 4

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam issued a circular on X declaring a national day of mourning on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the tragic explosion at Beirut Port.

On Aug. 4, 2020, this explosion was caused by the detonation of large quantities of ammonium nitrate stored in the port area of the Lebanese capital, resulting in the deaths of 235 people and injuring 6,500 others.

The investigation led by Judge Tarek Bitar has, since its launch in 2021, been obstructed by numerous complaints and motions filed against him by various officials he has prosecuted.