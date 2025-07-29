Deputy governors of the Central Bank sworn in

The four deputy governors of the Central Bank were sworn in before President Joseph Aoun, in the presence of Finance Minister Yassine Jaber and Governor Karim Souhaid, according to a statement posted by the presidency on X.

This ceremony comes just over two weeks after the government appointed two new members to the BDL’s board of directors, with Makram Bou Nassar becoming the second deputy governor in place of Bashir Yakzan, and Gaby Shnouzian taking the position of fourth deputy governor, replacing Alexandre Moradian. Wassim Mansouri (first deputy governor) and Salim Shahine (third deputy governor) remain in their posts.

The president of the Banking Control Commission, Mazen Soueid, along with members Rabih Nehmeh, Nader Haddad, Tania Kellab and Aline Spiro, were also sworn in.