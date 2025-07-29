TRIBUTE
To Fairuz, Em Ziad
L'OLJ / By Rita SASSINE, 29 July 2025 11:57
Some scenes are so moving that every word trembles, unsure. Some sorrows are so bitter that even silence loses its way and stammers.What can one say to Fairuz? To a woman who meets life head-on with the grace of the cedars — unbending, wrapped in dignity like a sacred hymn.What can one say to a grieving mother whose greatness is rivaled only by the depth of her sorrow? She does not wail or weep, but in her majestic silence, she conveys what words could never capture.The piano has fallen silent. What more is there to say?“Wa Habibi, Wa Habibi...” (O my love, O my love) Fairuz — whose voice once carried the Passion of Christ — now finds herself at the foot of the cross. Again. As lived on the ground Around Fairuz's silence, a united Lebanon bids farewell to Ziad Rahbani Life had already taken her daughter Layal, who was 18. And now,...
