'Without an agreement, there will be war': The obscured future of Syrian Kurdistan
The autonomous region has been ordered to hand over its weapons. But in the face of crimes committed against minorities and the threat of the Islamic State group, Kurdish forces are demanding guarantees.
In downtown Hassakeh, the capital of "Rojava," a portrait of Abdullah Öcalan, the leader of the PKK. (Credit: Clara Hage/L'Orient-Le Jour)
The first outpost bearing the flag of the autonomous administration emerges from a cloud of dust. The May heat bears down on the northeastern Syrian desert, unintimidated by a wind coming in from the mountains that twists dirt and plastic debris into tiny tornadoes.The border separating Syria from the territory self-administered by Kurdish authorities — nearly a third of the country — is, for now, only symbolic. No one is manning the checkpoint. The only thing slowing down traffic is a roadblock made of stones. Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime last Dec. 8, entry into so-called "Syrian Kurdistan" is detoured onto a rough track, where cars inch forward, trying not to bruise their underbellies.This small detour says a lot about the immediate suspicions among local authorities upon the arrival of the rebel forces led by...
