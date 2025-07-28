'Ziad changed the way I see things': Singer Salma al-Musfi

As Lebanon mourns the loss of Ziad Rahbani, who passed away on Saturday morning at age 69, Lebanese singer Salma al-Musfi shares with L’Orient-Le Jour her first encounter with the Lebanese artistic genius.

The album 'Monodose,' fruit of a 'real collaboration'

The two artists met for the first time in 1986. At the time, Musfi, who was 18 years old, was performing in a concert, covering songs by the American artist Madonna. "Ziad came to listen to me at that concert and, apparently, my voice interested him," she says, reached by telephone from Paris.

"A few months later, he called me, and that's when we started working together," she adds, crediting Madonna for their meeting and collaboration.

"I was living in France, but I often returned to Lebanon," Musfi recalls. "During one of these trips, Ziad suggested making a CD, telling me that we would do it 'for us, just for fun,' and it was in that spirit that 'Monodose' came to life," she continues. "It was a wonderful experience, a true collaboration, and I am proud of it," the artist adds.

During Ziad Rahbani's last tour in Europe, the two artists performed together twice: once in Paris at the New Morning jazz club and again in London.

'Collaborating with Ziad changed the way I see things'

"Collaborating with Ziad changed the way I see things," the Lebanese artist confides. "We grow up with certain ideas in mind, ready-made visions… But Ziad opens new perspectives," she continues. "All those years spent with him left a deep impression on me," adds Musfi.

"He accomplished a great deal and, above all, did so with accuracy. He deeply touched entire generations and continues to do so today. There are young people, aged 16 or 18, who listen to him and are moved by his songs, while people in their 90s still listen to him. Ziad crosses generations; he speaks to all ages."

Recalling Ziad Rahbani's "unique" way of putting words together, the Lebanese artist concludes by addressing him with a message: "Farewell, Ziad, you are no longer here, but you will always remain among us. We are saying goodbye to an iconic figure, for all of Lebanon, which is in mourning today, but also for the entire Arab world, which grew up with his voice, his words, his ideas."

This article was translated from L'Orient-Le Jour.