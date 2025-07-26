Ziad Rahbani in 10 iconic songs

BEIRUT — Ziad Rahbani is gone. Composer, playwright, pianist, provocateur, his voice was a mirror held to Lebanon’s contradictions, heartbreaks and absurdities. For decades, his songs spoke where others stayed silent, lacing wit with melancholy, jazz with politics, East with West. Today, as the country mourns, we revisit 10 of his most iconic tracks, songs that captured the pulse of Beirut, the disillusionment of the post-war years, and the impossible hope of something better. While it is hard to narrow down such a prolific body of work, these 10 songs (in no particular order) offer a glimpse into the legacy he leaves behind.

Released in 1979, “Abu Ali” is a 13-minute instrumental track that fuses classical Arabic arrangements with disco influences, recorded at Columbia Studio II in Athens.

"Bala Wala Shi" (Without Anything at All) was released in 1985 as part of the album "Houdou’ Nisbi" (Relative Calm), which blended jazz, funk and boogie elements.

"Ya Zaman el Ta’efiyeh" (Time of Sectarianism) was released in 1980 as part of the album "Film Amriki Tawil" (A Long American Film). The song features Joseph Sakr's vocals and is a satirical commentary on Lebanon's sectarian divisions.

"Ana Moush Kafer" was composed by Ziad Rahbani for his 1985 theatrical production of the same name. The play translates to "I am not an infidel."

"Bema Enno" (Since) is a track from the 1995 album of the same name, a collaboration between Lebanese artists Joseph Sakr and Ziad Rahbani.

"Aayesh Wahda Balak" (She's Living Alone without You) is from the play "Bennesbeh Labokra... Shou?" (What About Tomorrow?), written by Ziad Rahbani and first staged in 1978.

"Wallaat Ktir" (You Lit Alot) is a track from Ziad Rahbani's 2001 album "Mono-dose," performed by Salma Mousfi.

"El Hali Taabani," (The Situation Is Difficult), is a track from Ziad Rahbani’s 1974 album "Sahriye"(Evening Gathering) Part 2.

One of the most famous Arabic songs by Fairouz, it was written by the Rahbani Brothers and composed by Ziad.

“Prelude (Theme from Mais al-Rim)” was released in 1979 as part of the Abu Ali EP and was composed by Ziad Rahbani as the opening theme for the 1975 musical play Mais al-Rim featuring Fairuz.