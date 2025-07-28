Ziad Rahbani, the shattered dream of a lucid Lebanon
With his passing, Lebanon loses much more than just a musician and playwright; it loses a symbol of its cultural heritage. Ziad Rahbani was a free, subversive spirit who redefined the left, satire and Arabic music.
Ziad Assi Rahbani, playwright, composer, activist, pianist and political agitator, has passed away at the age of 69. (Credit: AFP)
This is not merely the death of a man, but the loss of a lens through which an entire generation learned to laugh at absurdity, cry over injustice and listen more deeply.Ziad Rahbani passed away as he lived: in a silence that speaks volumes, far from the media clamor, leaving behind a rich body of work, a trail of intransigence and a void that echoes in the streets of Beirut as well as in the wings of every theater he touched.Ziad Rahbani was born on Jan. 1, 1956, in Antelias to a family already renowned for its artistic glory. Prodigal son of Fairuz and composer Assi Rahbani, he was raised in an environment rich in music, poetry and political engagement.From a very young age, he demonstrated a precocious talent for writing, satire and composition. He attended the prestigious Notre-Dame de Jamhour college. In this French-speaking Jesuit...
