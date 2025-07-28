'The children look very hungry' in Gaza, Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump said he asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "reconsider his approach" in Gaza, emphasizing the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the enclave.

"Judging by what we see on television, I would say no, not really, because the children look very hungry," Trump said Monday from his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, responding to journalists asking about Netanyahu's recent statements denying the existence of famine in the Palestinian enclave. "But we are sending a lot of money, a lot of food, and other countries are now committing as well … A cease-fire is possible."

Famine in Gaza has worsened since the deepening of the humanitarian aid blockade organized by Israel and the establishment in early May of food distributions managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), supported by the United States, during which more than a thousand Palestinians have been killed.