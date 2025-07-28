Houthis threaten to target any ship trading at Israeli ports

Yemen's Houthis said Sunday they would target any ship owned by companies trading with Israeli ports, regardless of nationality, as part of what they described as the "fourth phase" of their military operations against Israel.

In a televised statement, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree warned ships would be attacked if companies ignored their warnings, regardless of their destination. "The Yemeni armed forces call on all countries, if they want to avoid this escalation, to pressure the enemy to end its aggression and lift the blockade on the Gaza Strip," he said.

Since the start of Israel's war in Gaza in October 2023, the Iranian-backed Houthis have attacked ships passing off Yemen, often in the Red Sea, they believe are destined for or linked to Israel, claiming to act in solidarity with the Palestinians.

In May, the United States announced a surprise agreement with the Houthis under which they agreed to end a bombing campaign against Yemen in exchange for the halt of attacks on international shipping, although the rebels clarified that the deal did not include sparing Israel.