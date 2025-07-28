Banking reform caught in last-minute wrangling

Lebanese Parliamentary meeting in Beirut on May 15, 2024. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin)
The draft law on the reform and restructuring of Lebanon’s banking sector is entering a decisive week. Backed, revised and reshaped by a parliamentary subcommittee formed before mid-May, the text is expected to reach a new critical stage on Monday, when it goes before the Finance and Budget Committee.This will be its final stop before, perhaps, a leap to the full assembly.In Parliament’s hallways, several MPs say Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri could call a general session, provided everything goes according to plan. Interview pertaining to reform Blerta Aliko, UNDP resident representative to OT: Lebanon’s recovery hinges on recovery of its people At the center of today’s discussions is the composition of the Higher Banking Commission, which is expected to lead the sensitive and technically complex process of restructuring troubled...
The draft law on the reform and restructuring of Lebanon’s banking sector is entering a decisive week. Backed, revised and reshaped by a parliamentary subcommittee formed before mid-May, the text is expected to reach a new critical stage on Monday, when it goes before the Finance and Budget Committee.This will be its final stop before, perhaps, a leap to the full assembly.In Parliament’s hallways, several MPs say Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri could call a general session, provided everything goes according to plan. Interview pertaining to reform Blerta Aliko, UNDP resident representative to OT: Lebanon’s recovery hinges on recovery of its people At the center of today’s discussions is the composition of the Higher Banking Commission, which is expected to lead the sensitive and technically complex process of restructuring...
You have reached your article limit
When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything.