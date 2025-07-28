COMMENTARY
Emmanuel Macron’s missed opportunity with Palestine
L'OLJ / By Anthony SAMRANI, 28 July 2025 13:27
Which Emmanuel Macron should we believe? The one who stated in June that “time has not yet come” to recognize the Palestinian state, who set conditions for such a move and insisted it shouldn’t be done “based on indignation?”Or should we believe the one who, barely a month later, made this historic decision — although none of those conditions have been met — at a time when famine is spreading in Gaza?Should we believe the one who, on Oct. 24, 2023, speaking from Jerusalem, proposed to “build an international coalition against Hamas,” or the one who, just a month later, condemned bombings that kill “babies, women and the elderly,” with “no legitimacy?” Context Why has France decided to recognise Palestinian statehood? The one who reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself after it attacked Iran, or the one who, a few days later,...
