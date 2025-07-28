Diaries from Gaza: In these moments, I see a version of my daughter that war can’t touch
Everyday, Noor gives her 2-year-old daughter paper and markers and sits with her as they revel in the colors and lines she gleefully produces. It's a glimpse of the childhood that war has taken from her, a childhood that is now filled with fear, hunger and constant movement.
Palestinians stand in line in front of a food distribution point, waiting to collect a pot of lentil soup, in the northern Gaza Strip, on July 27, 2025. (Credit: Omar al-Qattaa/AFP)
Noor al-Yacoubi is a 26-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing reflections on her life with L'Orient Today during the war. Today she speaks of the bitterness she feels over the childhood that war has stolen from her daughter, Lya, and the rituals she puts in place to help them both forget — if only for a moment — the horrors of the Israeli aggression that destroys everything around them.Painting has become my favorite time with Lya. Not because either of us is especially passionate about it. It’s not about art, it’s about safety. It’s the only activity we can share that feels remotely normal while the world around us falls apart.Since the war began, Lya hasn’t lived a single normal day. Not one. She’s never been to a park or a playground. She’s...
