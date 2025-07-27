Omani driver injured in Lebanon rally accident

BEIRUT — An accident occurred Sunday during the first stage of the Lebanon Rally, in the locality of Ras Nhash, near Batroun (North Lebanon), after Omani driver Abdullah al-Rawahi lost control of his car during the race.

The accident was filmed by spectators, showing the Skoda Fabia R5 veering off the road and crashing violently into trees. The driver and his Jordanian co-driver, Atta al-Hamoud, were immediately transported to Batroun hospital for treatment. According to local media, both passengers suffered "bruises and minor injuries."

The Lebanon Rally features several stages throughout the year. A month ago, one of these stages took place in Jezzine, in the South. The overall standings are led by Michel Feghali, who has been crowned Lebanon rally champion 17 times.

Sunday’s accident occurred during the first time a race had been organized in Batroun as part of the rally. The new addition was welcomed by local MP and Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader Gebran Bassil, who expressed hope that Batroun will become a "capital of sport."