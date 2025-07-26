Some weekends are for rest, others are for trying to see everything at once. I’ve somehow committed to seeing Carmen in Baalbeck, Oakenfest in Lehfed and the vague but urgent idea of a sea swim all in the same 48 hours. Oh, and I’m excruciatingly close to the last few chapters of my book. Wish me luck!

In the spirit of overcomitting to culture, this week’s selection of Breakfast in Bed has a rich spread, either to help you plan your own repertoire of excursions, or to help feed your cultural appetite from the comfort of your bed.

Enjoy

At 53, pan-arab pop star Carlole Samaha, in the middle of grief, regional collapse and a career comeback, is choosing to tackle the demanding stage of musical theatre. In her interview with L’Orient-Le Jour, she reflects on ambition after working with the Rahbanis, the pressure of performance and what it means to keep going when other people’s paychecks are on the line.





Jad Rahmeh is the director who, among a portfolio of work for illustrious clients, staged a Gucci shoot at Sporting Club in Beirut. He spoke with L’Orient-Le Jour about the rise of his career, his creative process and how he channeled spontaneity while filming the now viral Dazed x Gucci video.





Not many pop stars can say they’ve shared barracks with U.N. peacekeepers in South Lebanon, but then again, not many pop stars are Nâdiya. In one of Raphael Abdelnour’s brilliantly oddball interviews, the early-2000s icon dishes on her return to the stage, Catholic school grudges, cardio routines and why Enrique Iglesias wasn’t quite her type.





The instantly recognizable retro MEA or Air Liban posters conjure nostalgia for Beirut’s golden era and the thrill of the jet age. But beyond the charm, they chart a deeper story. The Philippe Jabre poster exhibition offers a way to trace the trajectory of modern Lebanon through the lens of what it once wanted the world to see. I’m also hoping they have a gift shop!





For more must-see exhibitions taking place across the Middle East from Beirut to Amman, Cairo to Abu Dhabi — Marguerita Sejaan’s Culture Map this week highlights the abundance and diversity of the regional art scene.