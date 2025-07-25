Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

GAZA WAR

Gaza mediators Qatar, Egypt carry on with 'intensive efforts': Joint statement


AFP / 25 July 2025 20:16

People standing at a viewpoint in southern Israel overlooking the Gaza Strip watch plumes of smoke rise during Israeli strikes on the besieged capital on July 15, 2025. (Credit: Jack Guez/AFP)

Qatar and Egypt said on Friday that they were pressing on with efforts to mediate talks to end the Gaza war, insisting that suspending negotiations to hold consultations was "normal" as hopes of a breakthrough faded.

The pair said in a joint statement released by the Qatari Foreign Ministry that they were "continuing intensive efforts in the Gaza Strip mediation file," noting "some progress" in the latest round of talks and insisting that "suspending talks to hold consultations before resuming dialogue is normal in the context of these complex negotiations."

Qatar and Egypt said on Friday that they were pressing on with efforts to mediate talks to end the Gaza war, insisting that suspending negotiations to hold consultations was "normal" as hopes of a breakthrough faded.

The pair said in a joint statement released by the Qatari Foreign Ministry that they were "continuing intensive efforts in the Gaza Strip mediation file," noting "some progress" in the latest round of talks and insisting that "suspending talks to hold consultations before resuming dialogue is normal in the context of these complex negotiations."

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read