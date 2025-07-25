Gaza mediators Qatar, Egypt carry on with 'intensive efforts': Joint statement

Qatar and Egypt said on Friday that they were pressing on with efforts to mediate talks to end the Gaza war, insisting that suspending negotiations to hold consultations was "normal" as hopes of a breakthrough faded.

The pair said in a joint statement released by the Qatari Foreign Ministry that they were "continuing intensive efforts in the Gaza Strip mediation file," noting "some progress" in the latest round of talks and insisting that "suspending talks to hold consultations before resuming dialogue is normal in the context of these complex negotiations."