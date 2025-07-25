Iran plays populist card with campaign to expel Afghan migrants

More than 230,000 people left Iran in June alone, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). (Credit: Wakil Kohsar/AFP)
Iran is banking on the idea that expelling Afghan migrants will boost its national economy. On Tuesday, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani reaffirmed the clerical regime's goal: "to reduce the pressure on state subsidies, particularly in the areas of energy and bread." According to the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR), over 1.4 million Afghan nationals have been forced out of Iran since last January, as part of a massive deportation campaign launched by Iranian authorities. In May, Tehran announced July 6 as the deadline for all unregistered foreign nationals to leave the country. Read more Iran and Europeans begin nuclear talks with questions over future UN sanctions Although the campaign has faced widespread criticism from international human rights groups and civil society members, the Islamic...
