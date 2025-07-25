11 requests, a burst of anger from Beirut and a legal loophole: How George Abdallah was finally released

George Abdallah, handcuffed and escorted by a gendarme, upon his arrival at the Lyon courthouse on July 10, 1986. (Credit: Reuters)
After his 2015 parole request was rejected, George Ibrahim Abdallah vowed that only a presidential pardon — not another legal attempt — would ever free him. Yet, on July 17, 2025, the Paris Court of Appeal ordered his release, ending more than four decades of imprisonment. Abdallah, convicted of complicity in the 1982 killings of an American and an Israeli diplomat in Paris, had become a central figure in a case long entangled with Israeli-Palestinian tensions and international political pressure.A final walk out of cell 221On Friday morning, Abdallah left cell 221 in Lannemezan Prison in southern France, where he’d witnessed the fall of the Berlin Wall, Mandela’s election and the end of apartheid. As required by French law, he was expelled from France immediately, never to return, and flown to Lebanon. In the news ‘The resistance is...
