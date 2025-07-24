Peter Rahal's protein bar business now valued at $725 million

Peter Rahal, co-founder of the protein bar brands RXBar and David. (Credit: Rahal's LinkedIn account)
At the end of May, Lebanese-American entrepreneur Peter Rahal's company David — named after Michelangelo's masterpiece — which specializes in protein bar production, announced it had raised $75 million, valuing the business at $725 million after only nine months on the market.This brings the total funding since its September 2024 launch to $85 million, as the New York-based company is poised to reach $100 million in revenue during its first year of operation.Thirteen years after making a joint investment of $10,000 with a childhood friend, the Chicago-born American of Lebanese origin now finds himself at the helm of a company he hopes soon to take public and value at several billion dollars. Lebanese entrepreneurs Naya raises $195 million to expand Lebanese food chain across the US This is just another step in an...
At the end of May, Lebanese-American entrepreneur Peter Rahal's company David — named after Michelangelo's masterpiece — which specializes in protein bar production, announced it had raised $75 million, valuing the business at $725 million after only nine months on the market.This brings the total funding since its September 2024 launch to $85 million, as the New York-based company is poised to reach $100 million in revenue during its first year of operation.Thirteen years after making a joint investment of $10,000 with a childhood friend, the Chicago-born American of Lebanese origin now finds himself at the helm of a company he hopes soon to take public and value at several billion dollars. Lebanese entrepreneurs Naya raises $195 million to expand Lebanese food chain across the US This is just another step in an...
You have reached your article limit
When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything.